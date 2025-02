Γάζα: Αφέθηκαν ελεύθεροι οι τρεις Ισραηλινοί όμηροι - Η Χαμάς τους παρέδωσε στον Ερυθρό Σταυρό

Al Jazeera whitewashing Hamas’ grotesque charade referring to emaciated and limping Yair Horn as “in a very good health condition”. Praising the “gifts” the terrorists give. The hostages are forced to hold a “Palestinian map” with Israel wiped from existence. Sick, sick, sick. pic.twitter.com/av5mEZRgQA

Documenting the release of the hostages

Joint statement from the IDF Spokesperson and Shin Bet Spokesperson:

Three abductees who returned have now been transferred to the IDF and Shin Bet forces in the Gaza Strip

Three abductees who returned are currently being escorted by an… pic.twitter.com/WTqLRD28au