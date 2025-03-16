Quantcast
Gene Hackman: Πώς πέθανε ο σκύλος του -Τι αποκαλύπτουν οι αναφορές - Real.gr
real player

Gene Hackman: Πώς πέθανε ο σκύλος του -Τι αποκαλύπτουν οι αναφορές

17:10, 16/03/2025
Gene Hackman: Πώς πέθανε ο σκύλος του -Τι αποκαλύπτουν οι αναφορές

ΠΗΓΗ: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ - PASCAL GUYOT/ EPA/ AFP

Πιθανότατα πέθανε από ασιτία και αφυδάτωση, ενώ παρουσίασε…

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΕΠΟΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved