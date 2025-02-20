H Blake Lively κήρυξε τον πόλεμο στον Justin Baldoni – Τι υποστηρίζει σε τροποποιημένη αγωγή

ΠΗΓΗ: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Η Blake δεν ήταν η μόνη που προέβαλε τους ισχυρισμούς της για κακή συμπεριφορά στα γυρίσματα.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr