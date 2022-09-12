Η Σκωτία αποχαιρετά τη βασίλισσα Ελισάβετ - Χιλιάδες κόσμου στο λαϊκό προσκύνημα - Δείτε live

Ξεκίνησε η πομπή που συνοδεύει τη σορό της Ελισάβετ Β΄ μέχρι τον Καθεδρικό Ναό του Αγίου Αιγιδίου στο Εδιμβούργο, με επικεφαλής τον βασιλιά Κάρολο Γ΄.
Ξεκίνησε λίγα λεπτά πριν από τις 17.00 η πομπή που συνοδεύει τη σορό της Ελισάβετ Β΄ μέχρι τον Καθεδρικό Ναό του Αγίου Αιγιδίου στο Εδιμβούργο, με επικεφαλής τον βασιλιά Κάρολο Γ΄, ο οποίος συνοδεύεται από τα αδέλφια του, την πριγκίπισσα Άννα και τους πρίγκιπες Άντριου και Έντουαρντ.
The procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin has started in Edinburgh as thousands line the route to St Giles' Cathedral.
King Charles III and his siblings are accompanying their mother’s coffin on a procession through the Scottish capital. https://t.co/17lxaU19xM— The Associated Press (@AP) September 12, 2022
Την αυτοκινητοπομπή περιστοιχίζουν στρατιωτικοί ντυμένοι με σκωτσέζικες ενδυμασίες. Μετά την επιμνημόσυνη δέηση, η σορός της βασίλισσας θα εκτεθεί σε λαϊκό προσκύνημα.
BREAKING: In a solemn moment, King Charles III watches as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II begins the procession from Holyroodhouse to St. Giles Cathedral. https://t.co/6lS5QjWYPppic.twitter.com/IiKntQk4Ah— ABC News (@ABC) September 12, 2022
The hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is moving through Edinburgh, flanked by a Scottish military guard. There is a respectful hush in the city’s main streets as it pays respects to the queen.
Watch live. https://t.co/pKTq0qmgOXpic.twitter.com/wZlXShKunV— The New York Times (@nytimes) September 12, 2022
King Charles III and his siblings walk behind hearse carrying their mother Queen Elizabeth II's coffin along procession route in Edinburgh. https://t.co/XHWBG1C6o5pic.twitter.com/PV7s4JVrqX— ABC News (@ABC) September 12, 2022
Χιλιάδες άνθρωποι έχουν συγκεντρωθεί κατά μήκος του Ρόαγιαλ Μάιλ, της κεντρικής αρτηρίας της πρωτεύουσας της Σκωτίας, για να αποχαιρετίσουν τη βασίλισσα.
Δείτε live: