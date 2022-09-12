Quantcast
Η Σκωτία αποχαιρετά τη βασίλισσα Ελισάβετ - Χιλιάδες κόσμου στο λαϊκό προσκύνημα - Δείτε live

17:15 ενημερώθηκε σήμερα 10 λεπτά πριν

Ξεκίνησε η πομπή που συνοδεύει τη σορό της Ελισάβετ Β΄ μέχρι τον Καθεδρικό Ναό του Αγίου Αιγιδίου στο Εδιμβούργο, με επικεφαλής τον βασιλιά Κάρολο Γ΄.

Ξεκίνησε λίγα λεπτά πριν από τις 17.00 η πομπή που συνοδεύει τη σορό της Ελισάβετ Β΄ μέχρι τον Καθεδρικό Ναό του Αγίου Αιγιδίου στο Εδιμβούργο, με επικεφαλής τον βασιλιά Κάρολο Γ΄, ο οποίος συνοδεύεται από τα αδέλφια του, την πριγκίπισσα Άννα και τους πρίγκιπες Άντριου και Έντουαρντ.

Την αυτοκινητοπομπή περιστοιχίζουν στρατιωτικοί ντυμένοι με σκωτσέζικες ενδυμασίες. Μετά την επιμνημόσυνη δέηση, η σορός της βασίλισσας θα εκτεθεί σε λαϊκό προσκύνημα.

Χιλιάδες άνθρωποι έχουν συγκεντρωθεί κατά μήκος του Ρόαγιαλ Μάιλ, της κεντρικής αρτηρίας της πρωτεύουσας της Σκωτίας, για να αποχαιρετίσουν τη βασίλισσα.

Δείτε live: 

