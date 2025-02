Η Χαμάς απελευθέρωσε τρεις Ισραηλινούς ομήρους - Το μήνυμα Μακρόν

The moment #KeithSiegel was released with #Hamas handing him not 1 but 2 “goodie bags” supposedly for his wife Aviva who was released in November 2023. Unclear whether or not Hamas commander Al-Kuwajari was the one handing him over as reports swirled that he was there after the… pic.twitter.com/CJjlJ24HJ5

Λίγο νωρίτερα οχήματα του Ερυθρού Σταυρού είχαν φτάσει στη Χαν Γιούνις ενόψει της απελευθέρωσης τριών Ισραηλινών ομήρων που κρατούνταν στη Λωρίδα της Γάζας.

Yarden Bibas is now on Hamas’ stage, forced to wave.

Yarden was kidnapped with his family from the Nir Oz kibbutz: 9-month-old Kfir, 4-year-old Ariel, and 32-year-old Shiri.

Shiri, Kfir, and Ariel are still being held hostage in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/zpXzjdixzn