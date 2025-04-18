Quantcast
Haley Joel Osment: Συνελήφθη ο σταρ της «Έκτης Αίσθησης»- Τι κατηγορίες αντιμετωπίζει - Real.gr
13:40, 18/04/2025
ΠΗΓΗ: Haley Joel Osment / Instagram

Συνελήφθη για υποτιθέμενη κατοχή ελεγχόμενης ουσίας και δημόσια μέθη.

