ΗΠΑ: Αμερικανοεβραίοι μπήκαν στο Καπιτώλιο και ζήτησαν εκεχειρία στη Γάζα

Συγκέντρωση έξω από το κτίριο του Κογκρέσου στην Ουάσινγκτον των ΗΠΑ, αλλά και μέσα σε αυτό, πραγματοποιούν Αμερικανοεβραίοι, ζητώντας από το νομοθετικό σώμα να ζητήσει κατάπαυση πυρός στη Λωρίδα της Γάζας.
BREAKING: Jews and allies from @jvplive and IfNotNow are in Congress to demand: ceasefire now.
Join us across the country:
Μέσα στο κτίριο βρίσκονται πάνω από 350 Εβραίοι που πραγματοποιούν καθιστική διαμαρτυρία.
HAPPENING NOW: Hundreds of American Jews are holding a sit-in at Congress — and we won't leave until Congress calls for a ceasefire in Gaza. As thousands of U.S. Jews protest outside, over 350 are inside, including two dozen rabbis, holding prayerful resistance.