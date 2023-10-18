Quantcast
ΗΠΑ: Αμερικανοεβραίοι μπήκαν στο Καπιτώλιο και ζήτησαν εκεχειρία στη Γάζα

23:46

Συγκέντρωση έξω από το κτίριο του Κογκρέσου στην Ουάσινγκτον των ΗΠΑ, αλλά και μέσα σε αυτό, πραγματοποιούν Αμερικανοεβραίοι, ζητώντας από το νομοθετικό σώμα να ζητήσει κατάπαυση πυρός στη Λωρίδα της Γάζας.

Μέσα στο κτίριο βρίσκονται πάνω από 350 Εβραίοι που πραγματοποιούν καθιστική διαμαρτυρία.

