ΗΠΑ: Ένας νεκρός, τρεις τραυματίες από πυρά σε εμπορικό κέντρο στο Ελ Πάσο - ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

At least 1 dead and multiple injured in shooting at Cielo Vista Mall, Suspects in custody https://t.co/iYpydCsZEi pic.twitter.com/bi65QYimNE

Cielo Vista Mall n #ElPaso earlier this evening. Family and friends at reunification center looking for loved ones. Four people shot. One dead. Two of injured in critical condition. Sad memories of 2019 Mass shooting at Walmart, next to mall. Video via ?@luistorresfoto? pic.twitter.com/uundfgCJe8