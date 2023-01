ΗΠΑ: Ένοπλοι σκότωσαν έξι μέλη μιας οικογένειας στην Καλιφόρνια

#RIGHTNOW: Investigators are still on scene in #Goshen where 6 people have been shot and killed, including a 17-yr old Mom and a 6-month old baby.@TulareSheriff Mike Boudreaux says there are at least 2 suspects and they believe it to be targeted/gang-related. @CBS47@KSEE24pic.twitter.com/6Fs2mfWYaL