ΗΠΑ-Τενεσί: Πυροβολισμοί σε σούπερ μάρκετ, νεκροί ο δράστης και ένας πολίτης - 13 τραυματίες - Βίντεο

Πληροφορίες αναφέρουν ότι ο δράστης αυτοκτόνησε μέσα στο σούπερ μάρκετ.

BREAKING: At least one person dead and 13 injured in shooting at Kroger grocery store near Memphis, Tennessee officials say. The shooter has died of what officials say they believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. https://t.co/hbwFdcsbLOpic.twitter.com/3Illn8hMae