Iράν: Στις φλόγες βιομηχανικό συγκρότημα στο Αμπαντάν - Real.gr

Iράν: Στις φλόγες βιομηχανικό συγκρότημα στο Αμπαντάν

05:00, 27/02/2026
Iράν: Στις φλόγες βιομηχανικό συγκρότημα στο Αμπαντάν

Tεράστια πυρκαγιά ξέσπασε από άγνωστη αιτία σε πετροχημική μονάδα εντός του Βιομηχανικού Πάρκου Αμπαντάν στο νότιο Ιράν.

Οι ιρανικές αρχές μιλούν πλέον για πυρκαγιά «εκτός ελέγχου».

Ομάδες έκτακτης ανάγκης έσπευσαν στο σημείο και εργάζονται ενεργά για τον περιορισμό της, σύμφωνα με ιρανικά μέσα.

 

Η προηγούμενη φωτιά το καλοκαίρι του 2025 στο εργοστάσιο πλαστικών υλών είχε αφήσει ένα νεκρό.

 

