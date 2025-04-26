Ιράν: Τουλάχιστον 281 τραυματίες από ισχυρή έκρηξη στο λιμάνι της πόλης Μπαντάρ Αμπάς - Real.gr

Quantcast
13:55, 26/04/2025
Τουλάχιστον 281 είναι οι τραυματίες από την ισχυρή έκρηξη που σημειώθηκε νωρίτερα σήμερα στο λιμάνι Σαζίντ Ρατζάι, στην πόλη Μπαντάρ Αμπάς του Ιράν, όπως μετέδωσε το πρακτορείο ειδήσεων MEHR.

Η έκρηξη σημειώθηκε την ώρα που το Ιράν ξεκινάει σήμερα έναν τρίτο γύρο συνομιλιών με τις ΗΠΑ για το πυρηνικό του πρόγραμμα στο Ομάν.

Τα αίτια ωστόσο της έκρηξης παραμένουν ακόμη άγνωστα.

Η τελωνειακή αρχή του Ιράν ανέφερε σε ανακοίνωσή της ότι η έκρηξη σημειώθηκε στην αποθήκη εμπορευματοκιβωτίων Σίνα, η οποία υπάγεται στον Οργανισμό Λιμένων και Ναυτιλίας του Ιράν.

ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ-Reuters-AFP

