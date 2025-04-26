Ιράν: Τουλάχιστον 281 τραυματίες από ισχυρή έκρηξη στο λιμάνι της πόλης Μπαντάρ Αμπάς - Real.gr

Τουλάχιστον 281 είναι οι τραυματίες από την ισχυρή έκρηξη που σημειώθηκε νωρίτερα σήμερα στο λιμάνι Σαζίντ Ρατζάι, στην πόλη Μπαντάρ Αμπάς του Ιράν, όπως μετέδωσε το πρακτορείο ειδήσεων MEHR.

Η έκρηξη σημειώθηκε την ώρα που το Ιράν ξεκινάει σήμερα έναν τρίτο γύρο συνομιλιών με τις ΗΠΑ για το πυρηνικό του πρόγραμμα στο Ομάν.

Τα αίτια ωστόσο της έκρηξης παραμένουν ακόμη άγνωστα.

Η τελωνειακή αρχή του Ιράν ανέφερε σε ανακοίνωσή της ότι η έκρηξη σημειώθηκε στην αποθήκη εμπορευματοκιβωτίων Σίνα, η οποία υπάγεται στον Οργανισμό Λιμένων και Ναυτιλίας του Ιράν.

The video below shows the massive scale of the explanation at the Shahid Rajaee Port in #Iran ’s Bandar Abbas pic.twitter.com/hAYm3qmSBO

A fuel tank exploded at Shahid Rajaee Port, prompting the deployment of emergency response teams and the suspension of port activities. Port operations have been suspended. There is no precise information yet regarding the number of casualties or fatalities. https://t.co/HEkCFGni2B

BREAKING | A massive explosion has been reported at the Port of Shahid Rajaee, one of two parts of the port of Bandar Abbas, located on the north shores of the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran.

According to Mehr News, a fuel tank in the port exploded for an unknown reason, and… pic.twitter.com/OUp4Uro5qY

