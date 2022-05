Κατέρρευσε 10οροφο κτίριο στο Ιράν: 5 νεκροί- 80 εγκλωβισμένοι- Βίντεο

#BREAKING : Five people dead, at least 80 trapped under partly collapsed 10-storey building in #Iran 's Abadan pic.twitter.com/pmX1jjjzav

"Today is a day of mourning! Abadan, which no one cares about, is mourning!"

#BREAKING#Khuzestan, SW #Iran—10-story building Metropol collapsed in #Abadan, leaving at least five deaths, 27 injuries, and more than 80 people trapped under the rubble. Several children are among the casualties.

Metropol was inaugurated in 2019.pic.twitter.com/yZ8DucHnca