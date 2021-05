Nύχτα-κόλαση σε Ισραήλ και Λωρίδα της Γάζας - ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

ΠΗΓΗ: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ, AFP, TASS, dpa

The mayor of the Israeli city of Lod, a mixed Arab/Jewish city southeast of Tel Aviv, just said on live TV “We have completely lost control of the city, and the streets are witnessing a civil war between Arabs and Jews."

