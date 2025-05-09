James Foley: Πέθανε στα 71 του ο σκηνοθέτης των House of Cards και Fifty Shades - Real.gr

\u03a3\u03ba\u03b7\u03bd\u03bf\u03b8\u03ad\u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 \u03bc\u03b5 \u03ba\u03b1\u03c1\u03b9\u03ad\u03c1\u03b1 \u03b4\u03b5\u03ba\u03b1\u03b5\u03c4\u03b9\u03ce\u03bd \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf\u03bd \u03ba\u03b9\u03bd\u03b7\u03bc\u03b1\u03c4\u03bf\u03b3\u03c1\u03ac\u03c6\u03bf \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u03c4\u03b7\u03bb\u03b5\u03cc\u03c1\u03b1\u03c3\u03b7.\r\n\r\n<strong><a href="https://www.instyle.gr/epikairotita/james-foley-pethane-sta-71-tou-o-skinothetis-ton-house-of-cards-k/">\u0394\u03b9\u03b1\u03b2\u03ac\u03c3\u03c4\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf \u03b4\u03b7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c3\u03af\u03b5\u03c5\u03bc\u03b1 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf instyle.gr</a></strong>