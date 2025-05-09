Quantcast
James Foley: Πέθανε στα 71 του ο σκηνοθέτης των House of Cards και Fifty Shades - Real.gr
23:20, 09/05/2025
Σκηνοθέτης με καριέρα δεκαετιών στον κινηματογράφο και την τηλεόραση.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

