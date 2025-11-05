Quantcast
Justin Baldoni: Ξεσπά ο δικηγόρος του μετά την απόρριψη της μήνυσης - Real.gr
real player

Justin Baldoni: Ξεσπά ο δικηγόρος του μετά την απόρριψη της μήνυσης

18:15, 05/11/2025
Justin Baldoni: Ξεσπά ο δικηγόρος του μετά την απόρριψη της μήνυσης

Ο δικηγόρος του Justin Baldoni, Bryan Freedman, θέλησε να εξηγήσει γιατί αποφάσισαν να μην τροποποιήσουν την ανταγωγή τους.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved