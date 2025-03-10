Quantcast
Kate Middleton: Στην πρώτη λειτουργία για την Ημέρα της Κοινοπολιτείας έπειτα από δύο χρόνια - Real.gr
real player

Kate Middleton: Στην πρώτη λειτουργία για την Ημέρα της Κοινοπολιτείας έπειτα από δύο χρόνια

19:10, 10/03/2025
Kate Middleton: Στην πρώτη λειτουργία για την Ημέρα της Κοινοπολιτείας έπειτα από δύο χρόνια

Photo by Phil Noble-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Αναγκάστηκε να χάσει την περσινή εκδήλωση λόγω της θεραπείας της για τον καρκίνο.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΕΠΟΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved