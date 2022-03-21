Quantcast
realfm 97.8, ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ LIVE
  1. ΑΡΧΙΚΗ
  2. ΕΝΟΤΗΤΕΣ
  3. ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Κίνα: Συντριβή Boeing 737 με 133 επιβαίνοντες - Εικόνες από το σημείο της τραγωδίας

10:25 ενημερώθηκε σήμερα 15 λεπτά πριν

Αεροσκάφος Boeing 737 της China Eastern Airlines που μετέφερε 133 άτομα συνετρίβη στην νοτιοδυτική Κίνα, μετέδωσε η κινεζική κρατική τηλεόραση.

Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ-AFP-Reuters

Το αεροσκάφος πραγματοποιούσε πτήση από το Κουνμίνγκ στην Γκουανγκτσού και συνετρίβη στην περιοχή του Γκουανγκσί, προκαλώντας πυρκαγιά στην ορεινή περιοχή.

Η σωστική επιχείρηση βρίσκεται σε εξέλιξη. Ο αριθμός των θυμάτων είναι άγνωστος.

ΕΠΟΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ

Copyright ©2022 RealNews All Rights Reserved