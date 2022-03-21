Κίνα: Συντριβή Boeing 737 με 133 επιβαίνοντες - Οι πρώτες εικόνες

Αεροσκάφος Boeing 737 της China Eastern Airlines που μετέφερε 133 άτομα συνετρίβη στην νοτιοδυτική Κίνα, μετέδωσε η κινεζική κρατική τηλεόραση.

Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ-AFP-Reuters

Το αεροσκάφος πραγματοποιούσε πτήση από το Κουνμίνγκ στην Γκουανγκτσού και συνετρίβη στην περιοχή του Γκουανγκσί, προκαλώντας πυρκαγιά στην ορεινή περιοχή. Η σωστική επιχείρηση βρίσκεται σε εξέλιξη. Ο αριθμός των θυμάτων είναι άγνωστος.

Accident / A Boeing 737-800 (B-1791) China Eastern Airlines with 133 people on-board crashed while flying from Kunming to Guanghzou, China. CCTV in China has confirmed the crash. #MU5735https://t.co/p031fMG7X3pic.twitter.com/vyhmvJuVyz — Aeronews (@AeronewsGlobal) March 21, 2022

#??????#BREAKING: A Boeing 737 of China Eastern with 133 people onboard had an accident and caused mountain fire in Tengxian county, South China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region; casualties are not clear yet. pic.twitter.com/1OlMcyqDHV — ????? (@LqBHPDcl7paXnzi) March 21, 2022