«Κόλαση» φωτιάς στην Αυστραλία – Έρχεται και καύσωνας

ΠΗΓΗ: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ, Reuters, AFP

How is this not a National Emergency? Pple are literally having to take to the ocean, surrounded on all land sides by fire. How many weeks do ppl have to live in fear for their lives? Support the pple of the country you run @ScottMorrisonMP#AustraliaBushfires#AustraliaBurninghttps://t.co/Hr1BAddRua