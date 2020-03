Κορωνοϊός: Εξέγερση σε φυλακή της Ιορδανίας μετά την απαγόρευση των επισκέψεων - Δύο νεκροί

ΠΗΓΗ: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ-AFP

2 prisoners were killed in a prison riot erupted in Irbid ,about 80 KM north of Amman , in protest over #Jordan ???? banning prison visits for 2 weeks because of #COVID19#Coronavirushttps://t.co/A6J5Ah1BC8https://t.co/Nra1JFlOFI