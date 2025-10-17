Quantcast
Liam Payne: Μάχη για την περιουσία των 24 εκατομμυρίων λιρών - Real.gr
real player

Liam Payne: Μάχη για την περιουσία των 24 εκατομμυρίων λιρών

13:00, 17/10/2025
Liam Payne: Μάχη για την περιουσία των 24 εκατομμυρίων λιρών

ΠΗΓΗ: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ

Η έπαυλή του αποσύρθηκε από την αγορά, καθώς η σύντροφός του Kate Cassidy έχει δύο εβδομάδες για να υποβάλει αίτηση.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved