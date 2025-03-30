Quantcast
Lisa Rinna: Ο πατέρας της πέθανε με υποβοηθούμενη αυτοκτονία - Real.gr
real player

Lisa Rinna: Ο πατέρας της πέθανε με υποβοηθούμενη αυτοκτονία

11:20, 30/03/2025
Lisa Rinna: Ο πατέρας της πέθανε με υποβοηθούμενη αυτοκτονία

ΠΗΓΗ: lisarinna/instagram

Η Lisa Rinna αποκάλυψε ότι ο αείμνηστος πατέρας της, Frank Rinna, πέθανε το 2016 με υποβοηθούμενη αυτοκτονία.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΕΠΟΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved