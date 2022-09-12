Live: Στον καθεδρικό ναό η σορός της βασίλισσας Ελισάβετ - Χιλιάδες κόσμου στο λαϊκό προσκύνημα

Το φέρετρο της βασίλισσας Ελισάβετ έφτασε στον Καθεδρικό Ναό του St Giles στο Εδιμβούργο.

H πομπή που συνόδευε τη σορό της Ελισάβετ Β΄ μέχρι τον Καθεδρικό Ναό του Αγίου Αιγιδίου στο Εδιμβούργο, ξεκίνησε λίγο πριν τις 17:00, με επικεφαλής τον βασιλιά Κάρολο Γ΄, ο οποίος συνοδευόταν από τα αδέλφια του, την πριγκίπισσα Άννα και τους πρίγκιπες Άντριου και Έντουαρντ.

Την αυτοκινητοπομπή περιστοίχιζαν στρατιωτικοί ντυμένοι με σκωτσέζικες ενδυμασίες. Μετά την επιμνημόσυνη δέηση, η σορός της βασίλισσας θα εκτεθεί σε λαϊκό προσκύνημα.

BREAKING: In a solemn moment, King Charles III watches as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II begins the procession from Holyroodhouse to St. Giles Cathedral. https://t.co/6lS5QjWYPppic.twitter.com/IiKntQk4Ah September 12, 2022

The hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is moving through Edinburgh, flanked by a Scottish military guard. There is a respectful hush in the city’s main streets as it pays respects to the queen. Watch live. https://t.co/pKTq0qmgOXpic.twitter.com/wZlXShKunV — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 12, 2022

King Charles III and his siblings walk behind hearse carrying their mother Queen Elizabeth II's coffin along procession route in Edinburgh. https://t.co/XHWBG1C6o5pic.twitter.com/PV7s4JVrqX — ABC News (@ABC) September 12, 2022

HONORING QUEEN ELIZABETH: A young girl lays flowers in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II outside the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland. https://t.co/yuZ5RbAkmCpic.twitter.com/T91p6iYHNh — ABC News (@ABC) September 12, 2022

Χιλιάδες άνθρωποι έχουν συγκεντρωθεί κατά μήκος του Ρόαγιαλ Μάιλ, της κεντρικής αρτηρίας της πρωτεύουσας της Σκωτίας, για να αποχαιρετίσουν τη βασίλισσα.

