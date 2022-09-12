Quantcast
Live: Στον καθεδρικό ναό η σορός της βασίλισσας Ελισάβετ - Χιλιάδες κόσμου στο λαϊκό προσκύνημα

17:15 ενημερώθηκε σήμερα 26 λεπτά πριν

Το φέρετρο της βασίλισσας Ελισάβετ έφτασε στον Καθεδρικό Ναό του St Giles στο Εδιμβούργο.

H πομπή που συνόδευε τη σορό της Ελισάβετ Β΄ μέχρι τον Καθεδρικό Ναό του Αγίου Αιγιδίου στο Εδιμβούργο, ξεκίνησε λίγο πριν τις 17:00, με επικεφαλής τον βασιλιά Κάρολο Γ΄, ο οποίος συνοδευόταν από τα αδέλφια του, την πριγκίπισσα Άννα και τους πρίγκιπες Άντριου και Έντουαρντ.

Την αυτοκινητοπομπή περιστοίχιζαν στρατιωτικοί ντυμένοι με σκωτσέζικες ενδυμασίες. Μετά την επιμνημόσυνη δέηση, η σορός της βασίλισσας θα εκτεθεί σε λαϊκό προσκύνημα.

Χιλιάδες άνθρωποι έχουν συγκεντρωθεί κατά μήκος του Ρόαγιαλ Μάιλ, της κεντρικής αρτηρίας της πρωτεύουσας της Σκωτίας, για να αποχαιρετίσουν τη βασίλισσα.

Δείτε live: 

