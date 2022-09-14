Quantcast
Live: Το Λονδίνο αποχαιρετά τη βασίλισσα Ελισάβετ - Σε λαϊκό προσκύνημα η σορός της

16:53 ενημερώθηκε σήμερα μισή ώρα πριν

Από το παλάτι του Μπάκιγχαμ στο Oυέστμινστερ μεταφέρθηκε η σορός της βασίλισσας Ελισάβετ με μία εντυπωσιακή πομπή.

Το φέρετρο από το Bow Room του Ανακτόρου του Μπάκιγχαμ, τοποθετημένο σε άμαξα του The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, μεταφέρθηκε στην Αίθουσα του Ουέστμινστερ προκειμένου να τεθεί σε λαϊκό προσκύνημα.

Την πομπή συνόδευαν μέλη του βασιλικού ιππικού, ενώ πεζή ακολουθούσαν ο βασιλιάς Κάρολος, τα παιδιά του πρίγκιπες Γουίλιαμ και Χάρι, καθώς και άλλα μέλη της βασιλικής οικογένειας.

Το λαϊκό προσκύνημα θα ολοκληρωθεί στις 8:30 το πρωί της Δευτέρας, δώδεκα ημέρες από τον θάνατο της βασίλισσας.

Δείτε live: 

