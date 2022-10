Μακελειό στην Ταϊλάνδη: Ενοπλος άνοιξε πυρ σε παιδικό σταθμό - Τουλάχιστον 31 νεκροί, τα 23 παιδιά

Mass #shooting at a #childcare centre in #Thailand’s northeastern province of Nong Bua Lam Phu. Initial reports indicate 38 people killed, mostly children.

Police have named a suspect, a 34-year Ex police officer.

BREAKING: 30 including children have been shot to death in a mass shooting at a child centre in Nong Bua Lamphu province Thurs. The assailant is believed to have fled on a white pickup with Bangkok licence plate 6 ?? [Kor Tor] 6499. Call 191 if u have spotted the car. #Thailandpic.twitter.com/Lr0i2OUB8M