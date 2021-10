Μακελειό στο Αφγανιστάν: To ISIS ανέλαβε την ευθύνη για την πολύνεκρη επίθεση

Άλλες πηγές μιλούν για έως και 100 νεκρούς και 200 τραυματίες, σύμφωνα με ανταποκριτή του Iran International.

Huge EXPLOSION at Shiite Mosque in Afghan province of Kunduz – Dozens KILLED [Independent Persian - citing eyewitnesses]. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/0xWxW5LMip

At least 100 people were killed in a suicide attack inside a Shia mosque earlier today in Kunduz, Afghanistan.

The explosion occurred during Friday prayers. Around 100 people died in the blast #Kunduzpic.twitter.com/fD0YbUMCm3