Quantcast
Matthew Perry: Ο γιατρός του δήλωσε ένοχος για διακίνηση ναρκωτικών - Real.gr
real player

Matthew Perry: Ο γιατρός του δήλωσε ένοχος για διακίνηση ναρκωτικών

14:30, 24/07/2025
Matthew Perry: Ο γιατρός του δήλωσε ένοχος για διακίνηση ναρκωτικών

ΠΗΓΗ: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ - EPA/Tamas Vasvari

Ένας γιατρός δήλωσε ένοχος για τη διανομή κεταμίνης στον Matthew Perry πριν από τον θάνατό του.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Ροή Ειδήσεων

Χάλκινο μετάλλιο στο Παγκόσμιο για την Εθνική πόλο ανδρών: «Κάναμε επίδειξη δύναμης στους χρυσούς Ολυμπιονίκες»

Χάλκινο μετάλλιο στο Παγκόσμιο για την Εθνική πόλο ανδρών: «Κάναμε επίδειξη δύναμης στους χρυσούς Ολυμπιονίκες»

15:16 24/07
Κακλαμάνης: Χάρη στη Δημοκρατία, η Ελλάδα κατάφερε να εξελιχθεί και να μετατραπεί σε μία εκ των πιο ισχυρών χωρών της Ευρώπης

Κακλαμάνης: Χάρη στη Δημοκρατία, η Ελλάδα κατάφερε να εξελιχθεί και να μετατραπεί σε μία εκ των πιο ισχυρών χωρών της Ευρώπης

15:15 24/07
Συγχαρητήρια Τασούλα στην εθνική πόλο ανδρών για την κατάκτηση του χάλκινου μεταλλίου

Συγχαρητήρια Τασούλα στην εθνική πόλο ανδρών για την κατάκτηση του χάλκινου μεταλλίου

15:08 24/07
ΚΚΕ: Παραπέρα προσαρμογή της δομής των Ενόπλων Δυνάμεων στη στρατηγική κυβέρνησης και αστικής τάξης της χώρας για όλο και πιο ενεργή εμπλοκή στα πολεμικά μέτωπα

ΚΚΕ: Παραπέρα προσαρμογή της δομής των Ενόπλων Δυνάμεων στη στρατηγική κυβέρνησης και αστικής τάξης της χώρας για όλο και πιο ενεργή εμπλοκή στα πολεμικά μέτωπα

15:06 24/07
Είναι τα κατεψυγμένα λαχανικά εξίσου υγιεινά με τα φρέσκα;

Είναι τα κατεψυγμένα λαχανικά εξίσου υγιεινά με τα φρέσκα;

15:00 24/07
Ανεβάζει κι άλλο τη θερμοκρασία το ΤΖΟΚΕΡ: Μοιράζει 15,2 εκατ. ευρώ στην αποψινή κλήρωση – Κατάθεση δελτίων στα καταστήματα ΟΠΑΠ και μέσω διαδικτύου έως τις 21:30

Ανεβάζει κι άλλο τη θερμοκρασία το ΤΖΟΚΕΡ: Μοιράζει 15,2 εκατ. ευρώ στην αποψινή κλήρωση – Κατάθεση δελτίων στα καταστήματα ΟΠΑΠ και μέσω διαδικτύου έως τις 21:30

14:48 24/07
Μειώθηκαν οι πωλήσεις των καινούργιων αυτοκινήτων στην ΕΕ το πρώτο εξάμηνο του 2025

Μειώθηκαν οι πωλήσεις των καινούργιων αυτοκινήτων στην ΕΕ το πρώτο εξάμηνο του 2025

14:45 24/07
Το μήνυμα Μητσοτάκη για την κατάκτηση του χάλκινου μεταλλίου από την Εθνική Ομάδα Πόλο Ανδρών

Το μήνυμα Μητσοτάκη για την κατάκτηση του χάλκινου μεταλλίου από την Εθνική Ομάδα Πόλο Ανδρών

14:30 24/07
Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved