Μεξικό: Πυρά έξω από το διεθνές αεροδρόμιο της πρωτεύουσας - Βίντεο

Δεν επηρεάστηκαν οι πτήσεις.
Άγνωστοι άνοιξαν πυρ κοντά στον Τερματικό Σταθμό 2, στο διεθνές αεροδρόμιο της Πόλη τους Μεξικού σήμερα το πρωί (τοπική ώρα) με αποτέλεσμα να τραυματιστούν δύο ή τρία άτομα, όπως μετέδωσαν τα τοπικά μέσα ενημέρωσης.
Η διεύθυνση του αεροδρομίου ανακοίνωσε ότι δεν επηρεάστηκε η λειτουργία του από το επεισόδιο αυτό.
Σύμφωνα με τοπικά μέσα, δύο μηχανές εξαπέλυσαν πυρά κατά ενός αυτοκινήτου το οποίο κηνυγούσαν.
