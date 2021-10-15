realfm 97.8, ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ LIVE
Μεξικό: Πυρά έξω από το διεθνές αεροδρόμιο της πρωτεύουσας - Βίντεο

Δεν επηρεάστηκαν οι πτήσεις.

Άγνωστοι άνοιξαν πυρ κοντά στον Τερματικό Σταθμό 2, στο διεθνές αεροδρόμιο της Πόλη τους Μεξικού σήμερα το πρωί (τοπική ώρα) με αποτέλεσμα να τραυματιστούν δύο ή τρία άτομα, όπως μετέδωσαν τα τοπικά μέσα ενημέρωσης.

Η διεύθυνση του αεροδρομίου ανακοίνωσε ότι δεν επηρεάστηκε η λειτουργία του από το επεισόδιο αυτό.

Σύμφωνα με τοπικά μέσα, δύο μηχανές εξαπέλυσαν πυρά κατά ενός αυτοκινήτου το οποίο κηνυγούσαν.

