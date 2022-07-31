Quantcast
Μέρος των σιλό του λιμανιού της Βηρυτού κατέρρευσε, με σύννεφο σκόνης και καπνού να υψώνεται - Βίντεο

17:50 ενημερώθηκε σήμερα μία ώρα πριν

Μέρος των σιλό του λιμανιού της Βηρυτού κατέρρευσε σήμερα το απόγευμα και ένα μεγάλο σύννεφο σκόνης και καπνού υψώθηκε στον ουρανό της περιοχής, δήλωσε ένας αυτόπτυς μάρτυρας του Reuters.

Νωρίτερα αυτό το μήνα, μια φωτιά έκαψε ερείπια των σιλό σιτηρών του λιμανιού.

Στις 4 Αυγούστου 2020, μια τεράστια έκρηξη χημικών στο λιμάνι της Βηρυτού σκότωσε περισσότερους από 215 ανθρώπους.

