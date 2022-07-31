Μέρος των σιλό του λιμανιού της Βηρυτού κατέρρευσε, με σύννεφο σκόνης και καπνού να υψώνεται - Βίντεο

Μέρος των σιλό του λιμανιού της Βηρυτού κατέρρευσε σήμερα το απόγευμα και ένα μεγάλο σύννεφο σκόνης και καπνού υψώθηκε στον ουρανό της περιοχής, δήλωσε ένας αυτόπτυς μάρτυρας του Reuters.
Νωρίτερα αυτό το μήνα, μια φωτιά έκαψε ερείπια των σιλό σιτηρών του λιμανιού.
Στις 4 Αυγούστου 2020, μια τεράστια έκρηξη χημικών στο λιμάνι της Βηρυτού σκότωσε περισσότερους από 215 ανθρώπους.
The northern part of grain silos that were damaged in the 2020 Beirut Port explosion collapsed on Sunday, after warnings issued by Lebanese ???? authorities that the collapse of the structure was imminent after a fire broke out at the site earlier this monthhttps://t.co/vE5A5n6Kczhttps://t.co/GvhpmXCjlwpic.twitter.com/QAhPVQL9BL— Saad Abedine (@SaadAbedine) July 31, 2022
BEIRUT: The grain silos of the exploded Port have just collapsed, following 2 years of neglect & fires in structure. Video stands as a perfect metaphor of #Lebanon the decaying state…pic.twitter.com/gW5JIHiRiE— Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) July 31, 2022