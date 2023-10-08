Μεσανατολικό- Εκτός ελέγχου η κατάσταση: Οι ιστορίες των Ισραηλινών πολιτών που απήχθησαν από τους μαχητές της Χαμάς-ΣΚΛΗΡΕΣ ΕΙΚΟΝΕΣ

Έκκληση της διεθνούς κοινότητας στους μαχητές της Χαμάς να απελευθερώσουν πολίτες του Ισραήλ και όχι μόνο, τους οποίους απήγαγαν κατά την χθεσινή εισβολή της τρομοκρατικής οργάνωσης στο Ισραήλ.

Συγκλονίζουν τα βίντεο που έχουν αναρτηθεί στο Χ(πρώην Twitter) και τα οποία ανήρτησαν οι μαχητές της Χαμάς. Σε πολλές περιπτώσεις δεν περιορίστηκαν μόνο στην αρπαγή των πολιτών, αλλά με φρικαλέο τρόπο προχώρησαν σε ανείπωτες κακοποιήσεις, σφαγές και βεβηλώσεις νεκρών.

Μια 80χρονη απήχθη μαζί με τα τρία εγγόνια της μέσα από το σπίτι της.

DONT LOOK AWAY. Carmela Dan, an 80-year-old woman, and her three grandchildren, aged 11, 13 (with special needs), and 16, are currently hostages in Gaza by hamas. Freedom fighters my Ass pic.twitter.com/oPblkEoZvA — ?????? (@raz_sauber) October 8, 2023

Μια 25χρονη κοπέλα απήχθη από το μουσικό φεστιβάλ, την μετέφεραν με μηχανή στη Γάζα, ενώ εκλιπαρεί να μην την σκοτώσουν.

#GazaUnderAttack Heartbreaking! Noa was attending a music festival in southern Israel when she was abducted by Hamas terrorists and taken from Israel to Gaza. This is a war between good and evil. Israel targets terrorists - Hamas targets civilians. Let the world know! #Israepic.twitter.com/5JDaZENydy — Nnamani Osita (@NnamaniOsita6) October 8, 2023

Noa was partying in the south of Israel in a peace music festival when Hams terrorists kidnapped her and dragged her from Israel into Gaza. Noa is held hostage by Hamas. She could be your daughter, sister, friend.#BringBackOurFamilypic.twitter.com/gi2AStVdTQ — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) October 7, 2023

Μια ακόμα ηλικιωμένη γυναίκα απήχθη μέσα από τη σπίτι της. Στο βίντεο φαίνεται πρόχειρα ντυμένη, ενώ δείχνει να μην αντιλαμβάνεται τι ακριβώς συμβαίνει. Την μεταφέρουν με τζιπ στη Γάζα, άγνωστη παραμένει η τύχη της

We should do the right thing. Elders and children are not to be taken as hostages even at times of war. I really hope Hamas leaders do the right thing and release this old woman even if at one time she served in the zionist army. Let's not be zionist. https://t.co/fZIGtz0z9I — U?ÏT?D ÄRÀ????? ???????????????????????????????? (@alaqasem1980) October 7, 2023

Η 30χρονη Γερμανιδα Shani Louk απήχθη από το μουσικό Φεστιβάλ. Οι μαχητές της Χαμάς την εκτέλεσαν με μια σφαίρα στο κεφάλι και στη συνέχεια μετέφεραν τη σορό της σε καρότσα φορτηγού βεβηλώνοντας το άψυχο σώμα της.

This is Hani Shukk a German citizen who was visiting Israel, for a peace concert along the Gaza Strip. It is believed by the tattoos on her legs that she is the woman that was killed and paraded around, by the @Hamas animals. IG: @shanukkk #????_????_?????pic.twitter.com/M8xoVV4thf — Bruce Hojati (@BHojatiUSA) October 8, 2023

The mother of Shani Lauk, a young German citizen visiting Israel who was captured, sexually molested (she is laying naked in the back of the truck), and possibly murdered by the Palestinian Hamas Terrorists, has issued a plea to them to return her remains for proper burial.… pic.twitter.com/hZTgKJ6FMl — OSINT (Uri) ???? (@UKikaski) October 8, 2023

Άλλη μια συγκλονιστική περίπτωση απαγωγής μιας ολόκληρης οικογένειας. Στο βίντεο φαίνονται δυο γονείς και δυο παιδιά που ρωτούν πως πέθανε η αδερφή τους- το τρίτο παιδί της οικογένειας που οι μαχητές εκτέλεσαν μπροστά στα αδέρφια της και τους γονείς τους.

So Incredibly Sad: This family is being held hostage by Hamas, after they killed one of their 3 children in front of their other kids. "Why is there blood on your hands, papa?" the son asked. "I wanted her to stay alive," the girl said, referring to her sister who was… pic.twitter.com/TogSrw3qbl — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 8, 2023

Άλλη μια συγκλονιστική περίπτωση Ισραηλινών πολιτών που απήχθησαν μέσα από τα σπίτια τους τα ξημερώματα του Σαββάτου. Με δεμένα τα μάτια και φορτωμένοι σε μια καρότσα εν μέσω αλλόφρονων συνθημάτων και κραυγών νίκης μεταφέρονται στη Γάζα