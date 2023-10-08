Quantcast
Μεσανατολικό- Εκτός ελέγχου η κατάσταση: Οι ιστορίες των Ισραηλινών πολιτών που απήχθησαν από τους μαχητές της Χαμάς-ΣΚΛΗΡΕΣ ΕΙΚΟΝΕΣ

23:03 8/10

Έκκληση της διεθνούς κοινότητας στους μαχητές της Χαμάς να απελευθερώσουν πολίτες του Ισραήλ και όχι μόνο, τους οποίους απήγαγαν  κατά την χθεσινή εισβολή της τρομοκρατικής οργάνωσης στο Ισραήλ.

Συγκλονίζουν τα βίντεο που έχουν αναρτηθεί στο Χ(πρώην Twitter) και τα οποία ανήρτησαν οι μαχητές της Χαμάς. Σε πολλές περιπτώσεις δεν περιορίστηκαν μόνο στην αρπαγή των πολιτών, αλλά με φρικαλέο τρόπο προχώρησαν σε ανείπωτες κακοποιήσεις, σφαγές και βεβηλώσεις νεκρών.  

Μια 80χρονη απήχθη μαζί με τα τρία εγγόνια της μέσα από το σπίτι της.

Μια 25χρονη κοπέλα απήχθη από το μουσικό φεστιβάλ, την μετέφεραν με μηχανή στη Γάζα, ενώ εκλιπαρεί να μην την σκοτώσουν.

Μια ακόμα ηλικιωμένη γυναίκα απήχθη μέσα από τη σπίτι της. Στο βίντεο φαίνεται πρόχειρα ντυμένη, ενώ δείχνει να μην αντιλαμβάνεται τι ακριβώς συμβαίνει. Την μεταφέρουν με τζιπ στη Γάζα, άγνωστη παραμένει η τύχη της

Η 30χρονη Γερμανιδα Shani Louk απήχθη από το μουσικό Φεστιβάλ. Οι μαχητές της Χαμάς την εκτέλεσαν με μια σφαίρα στο κεφάλι και στη συνέχεια μετέφεραν τη σορό της σε καρότσα φορτηγού βεβηλώνοντας το άψυχο σώμα της.

Άλλη μια συγκλονιστική περίπτωση απαγωγής μιας ολόκληρης οικογένειας. Στο βίντεο φαίνονται δυο γονείς και δυο παιδιά που ρωτούν πως πέθανε η αδερφή τους- το τρίτο παιδί της οικογένειας που οι μαχητές εκτέλεσαν μπροστά στα αδέρφια της και τους γονείς τους.

Άλλη μια συγκλονιστική περίπτωση Ισραηλινών πολιτών που απήχθησαν μέσα από τα σπίτια τους τα ξημερώματα του Σαββάτου. Με δεμένα τα μάτια και φορτωμένοι σε μια καρότσα εν μέσω αλλόφρονων συνθημάτων και κραυγών νίκης μεταφέρονται στη Γάζα

