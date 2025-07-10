Quantcast
Michelle Obama: Ρίχνει ξανά λάδι στη φωτιά των φημών διαζυγίου από τον Barack - Real.gr
real player

Michelle Obama: Ρίχνει ξανά λάδι στη φωτιά των φημών διαζυγίου από τον Barack

18:40, 10/07/2025
Michelle Obama: Ρίχνει ξανά λάδι στη φωτιά των φημών διαζυγίου από τον Barack

«Θέλω να πω ότι σε αυτήν τη φάση της ζωής μου, προσωπικά, είναι η πρώτη φορά που είμαι εντελώς ελεύθερη».

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved