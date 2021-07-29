realfm 97.8, ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ LIVE
Νέα συγκλονιστικά βίντεο από τον τρομακτικό σεισμό των 8,2 ρίχτερ στην Αλάσκα - ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

Στη δημοσιότητα ήρθαν νέα βίντεο από τον τρομακτικό σεισμό στην Αλάσκα.

Το βράδυ της Τετάρτης σημειώθηκε σεισμός 8,2 ρίχτερ στην Αλάσκα με το αμερικανικό κέντρο να προειδοποιεί για τσουνάμι.

Λίγο αργότερα είδαν το φως της δημοσιότητας βίντεο από τη στιγμή του σεισμού που ταρακούνησε την Αλάσκα.

