Νέα συγκλονιστικά βίντεο από τον τρομακτικό σεισμό των 8,2 ρίχτερ στην Αλάσκα - ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

#BREAKING : 8.2 strong #earthquake rocks the coast of #alaska . #tsunami warning. This is the strngst #earthquake after 2018. Pray for the people of Alaska. Stay strong. Prayer???? pic.twitter.com/qDLZwo1xu1

Reports of 13-meter or roughly 40 foot waves where observed at Station 300 miles from Alaskan Coast pic.twitter.com/qQ250ovN2s

?? #BREAKING : Evacuations underway in Kodiak, Alaska amid an ongoing #tsunami warning following a magnitude 8.2 #earthquake .

??#BREAKING: The 8.2 earthquake is the largest to strike the United States since 1965

??#Alaska l #US

Warning sirens are now blaring along the Alaskan coastline as waves approach.

The Tsunami Warning System is still calculating possible further risks to the Hawaiian Islands pic.twitter.com/rzzVI4txUD