Νέα συγκλονιστικά βίντεο από τον τρομακτικό σεισμό των 8,2 ρίχτερ στην Αλάσκα - ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

Στη δημοσιότητα ήρθαν νέα βίντεο από τον τρομακτικό σεισμό στην Αλάσκα.
Το βράδυ της Τετάρτης σημειώθηκε σεισμός 8,2 ρίχτερ στην Αλάσκα με το αμερικανικό κέντρο να προειδοποιεί για τσουνάμι.
Λίγο αργότερα είδαν το φως της δημοσιότητας βίντεο από τη στιγμή του σεισμού που ταρακούνησε την Αλάσκα.
#BREAKING : 8.2 strong #earthquake rocks the coast of #alaska. #tsunami warning. This is the strngst #earthquake after 2018. Pray for the people of Alaska. Stay strong. Prayer???? pic.twitter.com/qDLZwo1xu1— cheikaba h (@CheikabaH) July 29, 2021
??#BREAKING: Evacuations underway in Kodiak, Alaska amid an ongoing #tsunami warning following a magnitude 8.2 #earthquake.
Reports of 13-meter or roughly 40 foot waves where observed at Station 300 miles from Alaskan Coast pic.twitter.com/qQ250ovN2s— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 29, 2021
??#BREAKING: The 8.2 earthquake is the largest to strike the United States since 1965
Warning sirens are now blaring along the Alaskan coastline as waves approach.
The Tsunami Warning System is still calculating possible further risks to the Hawaiian Islands pic.twitter.com/rzzVI4txUD— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 29, 2021
Pray for #Alaska. A strong #earthquake M 8.2 #tsunami is coming. pic.twitter.com/OYSFnfyll9— xioumoristas ???? (@xioumoristas) July 29, 2021
Hope for nothing major occurs for these people. #earthquake#TsunamiWatch#alaskahttps://t.co/xlRYA8r60W— Pedro Miguel (@ppires80) July 29, 2021