Νέα Υόρκη: Άγρια επίθεση σε 60χρονο για ένα... δολάριο - ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

??WANTED??for ROBBERY December 24, 2019 at 1:25 AM, in front of 3273 Third Ave Bronx @NYPD42PCT ??Reward up to $2500??Seen them? Know who they are???Call 1-800-577-TIPS or??DM us!??Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall@NYPDDetectivespic.twitter.com/EsmRkfQNUr