Eπιδημία κοροναϊού: 80 νεκροί στην Κίνα, στα 2.744 ανήλθαν τα κρούσματα

ΠΗΓΗ: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ-AFP

80 dead; nearly 3000 confirmed ill

42 infections abroad, including US, Thailand and Australia

Wuhan still under lockdown

National new year holiday extended by three days to Sunday

Hong Kong schools shut until 17 February

