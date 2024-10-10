Νόμπελ Λογοτεχνίας 2024: Η Νοτιοκορεάτισσα Χαν Γκανγκ τιμήθηκε με το βραβείο

Η Χαν Γκανγκ γεννήθηκε το 1970 στη ΓκουάνγκΤζου της Νότιας Κορέας και σε ηλικία 10 ετών μετακόμισε στη Σεούλ. Σπούδασε Κορεατική Λογοτεχνία στο Πανεπιστήμιο ΓιόνΣε.
Την Νοτιοκορεάτισσα συγγραφέα Χαν Γκανγκ τίμησε η Σουηδική Ακαδημία με το βραβείο Νόμπελ Λογοτεχνίας 2024 «για την έντονη ποιητική πρόζα της που πραγματεύεται ιστορικά τραύματα και εκθέτει τον εύθραυστο χαρακτήρα της ανθρώπινης ζωής».
BREAKING NEWS
The 2024 #NobelPrize in Literature is awarded to the South Korean author Han Kang “for her intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life.” pic.twitter.com/dAQiXnm11z— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 10, 2024
Η Σουηδική Ακαδημία απονέμει το βραβείο, το οποίο συνοδεύεται από χρηματικό έπαθλο 11 εκατομμυρίων κορωνών Σουηδίας (1,1 εκατ. δολάρια).
In her oeuvre, 2024 literature laureate Han Kang confronts historical traumas and invisible sets of rules and, in each of her works, exposes the fragility of human life. She has a unique awareness of the connections between body and soul, the living and the dead, and in her… pic.twitter.com/iS5KsU7GtM— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 10, 2024
Με πληροφορίες από ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ