Νόμπελ Λογοτεχνίας 2024: Η Νοτιοκορεάτισσα Χαν Γκανγκ τιμήθηκε με το βραβείο

14:50

Η Χαν Γκανγκ γεννήθηκε το 1970 στη ΓκουάνγκΤζου της Νότιας Κορέας και σε ηλικία 10 ετών μετακόμισε στη Σεούλ. Σπούδασε Κορεατική Λογοτεχνία στο Πανεπιστήμιο ΓιόνΣε.

Την Νοτιοκορεάτισσα συγγραφέα Χαν Γκανγκ τίμησε η Σουηδική Ακαδημία με το βραβείο Νόμπελ Λογοτεχνίας 2024 «για την έντονη ποιητική πρόζα της που πραγματεύεται ιστορικά τραύματα και εκθέτει τον εύθραυστο χαρακτήρα της ανθρώπινης ζωής».

The 2024 #NobelPrize in Literature is awarded to the South Korean author Han Kang “for her intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life.” pic.twitter.com/dAQiXnm11z

— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 10, 2024

Η Σουηδική Ακαδημία απονέμει το βραβείο, το οποίο συνοδεύεται από χρηματικό έπαθλο 11 εκατομμυρίων κορωνών Σουηδίας (1,1 εκατ. δολάρια).

Με πληροφορίες από ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ

