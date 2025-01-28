Quantcast

Νότια Κορέα: Αεροπλάνο έπιασε φωτιά σε αεροδρόμιο - Σώοι οι επιβάτες

16:27

Πυροσβεστικές δυνάμεις έχουν αποσταλεί στο σημείο έπειτα από πληροφορίες σύμφωνα με τις οποίες ένα αεροπλάνο φλέγεται στο διεθνές αεροδρόμιο Gimhae στην Μπουσάν της Νότιας Κορέας, όπως μετέδωσε το πρακτορείο ειδήσεων Yonhap, επικαλούμενο τις αρχές.

Δεν έχουν αναφερθεί απώλειες, πρόσθεσε.

