Νότια Κορέα: Αεροπλάνο έπιασε φωτιά σε αεροδρόμιο - Σώοι οι επιβάτες

Πυροσβεστικές δυνάμεις έχουν αποσταλεί στο σημείο έπειτα από πληροφορίες σύμφωνα με τις οποίες ένα αεροπλάνο φλέγεται στο διεθνές αεροδρόμιο Gimhae στην Μπουσάν της Νότιας Κορέας, όπως μετέδωσε το πρακτορείο ειδήσεων Yonhap, επικαλούμενο τις αρχές.
Δεν έχουν αναφερθεί απώλειες, πρόσθεσε.
(LEAD) Airplane catches fire at Busan airport; no injuries reported https://t.co/3SWueJjuir— Yonhap News Agency (@YonhapNews) January 28, 2025
At ??around 10:30 pm on the 28th, a fire broke out in the tail section of an Air Busan plane bound for Hong Kong at Gimhae Airport.
It was reported that all 170 passengers and others were able to escape in an emergency, and there were no casualties.
Fire officials are currently… pic.twitter.com/hSdnQNzNKE— News Korea (@NewsHanguk) January 28, 2025