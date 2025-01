Ξεκίνησε το τελετουργικό της ορκωμοσίας Τραμπ - Δείτε LIVE

?? BREAKING: “We hear the President Trump’s statements about the need to do everything to prevent WWIII. We certainly welcome this attitude and congratulate the President-elect of the US on taking the office” - President Putin pic.twitter.com/JCtRJNckNt

For me, the People’s House has always been about welcoming everyone.

America, thank you for trusting me with this sacred place. I’ve loved opening the doors to the Oval Office wider than ever these past four years. pic.twitter.com/G3BmVqEEiY