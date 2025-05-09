Ο Harry Styles στο Βατικανό: Ποιον ρόλο έπαιξε στην εκλογή του νέου Πάπα - Real.gr

Quantcast
13:36, 09/05/2025
Ο Harry Styles στο Βατικανό: Ποιον ρόλο έπαιξε στην εκλογή του νέου Πάπα

ΠΗΓΗ: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ - EPA/ANDY RAIN

Ο τραγουδιστής απόλαυσε μια μοναδική εκδρομή στο Βατικανό κι έγινε το γούρι του Robert Prevost.

