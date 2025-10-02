O Henri του Λουξεμβούργου παραδίδει το στέμμα – Απόντες η Kate και ο William - Real.gr

Quantcast
O Henri του Λουξεμβούργου παραδίδει το στέμμα – Απόντες η Kate και ο William

20:15, 02/10/2025
Ο Μέγας Δούκας του Λουξεμβούργου παραιτείται και παραδίδει επίσημα τη σκυτάλη στον γιο του Guillaume σε μια λαμπερή τελετή.

