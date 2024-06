«Ο Κολόμβος ήθελε να φτάσει στις Ινδίες, βασιζόμενος στις θεωρίες του Γαλιλαίου» – Αντιδράσεις για τη δήλωση του Ιταλού υπ. Πολιτισμού

Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano says that 'Christopher Columbus wanted to reach the Indies by circumnavigating the Earth based on the theories of Galileo Galilei'.

Columbus died in 1506, while Galilei was born almost sixty years later, in 1564.

