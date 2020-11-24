realfm 97.8, ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ LIVE
  1. ΑΡΧΙΚΗ
  2. ΕΝΟΤΗΤΕΣ
  3. ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
  4. Θα γίνει «αυτό που χρειάζεται να γίνει» για το «καλό της χώρας»

Ο Τραμπ έδωσε το «πράσινο φως» να ξεκινήσει η διαδικασία μετάβασης εξουσίας στον Μπάιντεν

2:04

Ο Ρεπουμπλικάνος πρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ Ντόναλντ Τραμπ, παρότι συνεχίζει να μην παραδέχεται την ήττα του από τον Δημοκρατικό Τζο Μπάιντεν στις εκλογές της 3ης Νοεμβρίου, έδωσε χθες Δευτέρα το πράσινο φως για να αρχίσει η διαδικασία μεταβίβασης της εξουσίας.

Ο Αμερικανός πρόεδρος με ένα διπλό tweet ανακοίνωσε πως αν και αμφισβητεί το αποτέλεσμα θα γίνει «αυτό που χρειάζεται να γίνει» για το «καλό της χώρας».

ΕΠΟΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ

Copyright ©2020 RealNews All Rights Reserved