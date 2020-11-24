Ο Τραμπ έδωσε το «πράσινο φως» να ξεκινήσει η διαδικασία μετάβασης εξουσίας στον Μπάιντεν

Ο Ρεπουμπλικάνος πρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ Ντόναλντ Τραμπ, παρότι συνεχίζει να μην παραδέχεται την ήττα του από τον Δημοκρατικό Τζο Μπάιντεν στις εκλογές της 3ης Νοεμβρίου, έδωσε χθες Δευτέρα το πράσινο φως για να αρχίσει η διαδικασία μεταβίβασης της εξουσίας.
Ο Αμερικανός πρόεδρος με ένα διπλό tweet ανακοίνωσε πως αν και αμφισβητεί το αποτέλεσμα θα γίνει «αυτό που χρειάζεται να γίνει» για το «καλό της χώρας».
I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country. She has been harassed, threatened, and abused – and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA. Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2020
...fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2020