Ο τυφώνας Μπεμπίνκα φθάνει πάνω στη Σαγκάη με ανέμους άνω των 150 χιλιομέτρων την ώρα - BINTEO

MOMENT ?? #TyphoonBebinca lands in #Shanghai Pudong, strongest storm to hit city since 1949

??Typhoon Bebinca made land fall in #Shanghai this morning. Bebinca is the strongest #typhoon ?? to make landfall in Shanghai in 75 years!?

Stay Safe!#TyphoonBebinca@InvestShanghai@ShLetsMeetpic.twitter.com/eK8EhD6qes