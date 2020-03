Ο Χαφτάρ βομβαρδίζει Τούρκους σε αεροπορική βάση της Λιβύης και πανηγυρίζει στο twitter

ΠΗΓΗ: militaire

Matiga airbase taking it’s night time Medicean of missiles and shelling. pic.twitter.com/Jb4cbEFpp0

Mitiga airbase has been evacuated form all surviving Turkish personal pic.twitter.com/9ahQEkdKVP

If your feeling down on your luck , remember there is a Turk being bombarded in Mitiga crying in a bunker.

So it’s not so bad ?? pic.twitter.com/c99BiUB81f