Οι πρώτες εικόνες των ομήρων που απελευθερώθηκαν - Real.gr

Πρόκειται για φωτογραφίες των 7 πρώτων ομήρων που απελευθερώθηκαν σήμερα το πρωί και συγκεκριμένα από τους Gali Berman, Ziv Berman, Matan Angrest, Alon Ohel, Omri Miran, Eitan Mor και Guy Gilboa-Dalal.
Οι όμηροι μεταφέρθηκαν από τον Ερυθρό Σταυρό σε εγκατάσταση των Ισραηλινών Αμυντικών Δυνάμεων (IDF) κοντά στα σύνορα.
Alon Ohel, welcome home.🎗️🇮🇱
📸IDF Spokesperson Unit pic.twitter.com/bsSVv8Y5L4
— Government Press Office 🇮🇱 (@GPOIsrael) October 13, 2025
Gali and Ziv Berman, free and back home🎗️ 🇮🇱
📸IDF Spokeperson Unit pic.twitter.com/Mlfrz7mpkN
— Government Press Office 🇮🇱 (@GPOIsrael) October 13, 2025
Returnee Matan Angrest with IDF representatives🎗️
📸IDF Spokesperson Unit pic.twitter.com/Jknjllzhdm
— Government Press Office 🇮🇱 (@GPOIsrael) October 13, 2025
Israeli hostage Eitan Mor at the IDF reception point.🎗️
📸IDF Spokesperson Unit. pic.twitter.com/SZ1rkguuzz
— Government Press Office 🇮🇱 (@GPOIsrael) October 13, 2025
Guy Gilboa Dalal, welcome home.💛🇮🇱
📸-IDF pic.twitter.com/8BXCAdXCR0
— Government Press Office 🇮🇱 (@GPOIsrael) October 13, 2025