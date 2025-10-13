Οι πρώτες εικόνες των ομήρων που απελευθερώθηκαν - Real.gr

Quantcast
Οι πρώτες εικόνες των ομήρων που απελευθερώθηκαν

11:11, 13/10/2025
Τις πρώτες εικόνες των ομήρων που απελευθερώθηκαν από την Χαμάς, έδωσε στη δημοσιότητα το γραφείο Τύπου της Ισραηλινής κυβέρνησης.

Πρόκειται για φωτογραφίες των 7 πρώτων ομήρων που απελευθερώθηκαν σήμερα το πρωί και συγκεκριμένα από τους Gali Berman, Ziv Berman, Matan Angrest, Alon Ohel, Omri Miran, Eitan Mor και Guy Gilboa-Dalal.

Οι όμηροι μεταφέρθηκαν από τον Ερυθρό Σταυρό σε εγκατάσταση των Ισραηλινών Αμυντικών Δυνάμεων (IDF) κοντά στα σύνορα.

