Οικογενειακή τραγωδία για William και Harry - Νεκρή βρέθηκε η 20χρονη ξαδέρφη τους - Real.gr
Οικογενειακή τραγωδία για William και Harry – Νεκρή βρέθηκε η 20χρονη ξαδέρφη τους

19:20, 22/07/2025
epa09316172 Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (L) and his brother Harry arrive for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace in London, Britain, 01 July 2021, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Diana Spencer, ex-wife of Prince Charles, died in a car accident in Paris, France on 31 August 1997. EPA/Yui Mok / POOL NO SALES

Κοντά της φέρεται να βρέθηκε ένα πυροβόλο όπλο.

