Ομόνοια: «Βάφεται» με τα χρώματα της ουκρανικής σημαίας

18:42 ενημερώθηκε σήμερα 17 λεπτά πριν

Πολλές άλλες πόλεις φωταγώγησαν εμβληματικά τους κτήρια, καθώς και η Κομισιόν.

Η Αθήνα με ένα συμβολικό τρόπο θα στείλει το δικό της μήνυμα στήριξης στον ουκρανικό λαό. Απόψε θα φωταγωγήσει την πλατεία Ομονοίας με τα χρώματα της ουκρανικής σημαίας .

Επίσης, από χτες πολλές άλλες πόλεις φωταγώγησαν εμβληματικά κτήριά τους αναλόγως, ανάμεσά τους και η Κομισιόν.

