Quantcast
One Love Community Fridge: Μια ιδέα γεννημένη από την ανάγκη, που έγινε κίνημα με καρδιά - Real.gr
real player

One Love Community Fridge: Μια ιδέα γεννημένη από την ανάγκη, που έγινε κίνημα με καρδιά

18:30, 01/08/2025
One Love Community Fridge: Μια ιδέα γεννημένη από την ανάγκη, που έγινε κίνημα με καρδιά

ΠΗΓΗ: @onelovecommunityfridge

Στο Μπρούκλιν, ένα ψυγείο γεμίζει με φαγητό, αλληλεγγύη και φροντίδα. Μια κίνηση που έγινε σύμβολο ανθρωπιάς και έμπνευσης.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved