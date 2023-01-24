Όσκαρ 2023: Αυτές είναι οι υποψηφιότητες

Οι ανακοινώσεις για τους υποψήφιους των βραβείων Όσκαρ του 2023.

Ανακοινώθηκαν οι εξής υποψηφιότητες: ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ All Quiet on the Western Front Avatar: The Way of Water The Banshees of Inisherin Elvis Everything Everywhere All at Once The Fabelmans Tar Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

ΣΚΗΝΟΘΕΣΙΑ

Martin McDonagh, Banshees of Inisherin

Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, TAR

Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness

Α’ ΑΝΔΡΙΚΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Α’ ΓΥΝΑΙΚΕΙΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ

Cate Blanchett, TAR

Ana DeArmas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, I Rise

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Β’ ΑΝΔΡΙΚΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything, Everywhere

Β’ ΓΥΝΑΙΚΕΙΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ

Angela Bassett, Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere

Stephanie Hsu, Everything, Everywhere

ΠΡΩΤΟΤΥΠΟ ΣΕΝΑΡΙΟ

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Fabelmans

Everything Everywhere All at Once

TAR

Triangle of Sadness

ΔΙΑΣΚΕΥΑΣΜΕΝΟ ΣΕΝΑΡΙΟ

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΔΙΕΘΝΗΣ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ

All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany

Argentina, 1985, Argentina

Close, Belgium

EO, Poland

The Quiet Girl, Ireland

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΑ

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo

Top Gun: Maverick

Empire of Light

TAR

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΜΟΝΤΑΖ

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Tar

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Top Gun Maverick

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΑ ΚΟΣΤΟΥΜΙΑ

Babylon

Elvis

Wakanda Forever

Everything Everyhere All at Once

Mrs harris Goes to Paris

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΜΟΥΣΙΚΗ

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everyhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΤΡΑΓΟΥΔΙ

Applause – Tell It like a Woman

Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverφι

Naatu Naatu – RRR

This is a Life – Everything Everywhere All at Once

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟΣ ΗΧΟΣ

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ ΚΙΝΟΥΜΕΝΩΝ ΣΧΕΔΙΩΝ

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Sea Beast

Turning Red

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ ΚΙΝΟΥΜΕΝΩΝ ΣΧΕΔΙΩΝ ΜΙΚΡΟΥ ΜΗΚΟΥΣ

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ ΜΙΚΡΟΥ ΜΗΚΟΥΣ

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Η 95η Τελετή Απονομής των βραβείων Όσκαρ θα πραγματοποιηθεί 12 Μαρτίου 2023 με παρουσιαστή τον Τζίμι Κίμελ. Τη διαδικασία ανακοίνωσης των υποψηφιοτήτων παρουσιάζουν ο βραβευμένος με Όσκαρ Ριζ Άχμεντ («Sound of Metal») και η Άλισον Γουίλιαμς («M3GAN», «Τρέξε!»).