Ουκρανία: Δύο άνθρωποι σκοτώθηκαν από του ρωσικούς βομβαρδισμούς στο Μικολάιφ, σύμφωνα με τον δήμαρχο

Δύο άνθρωποι σκοτώθηκαν και πέντε τραυματίστηκαν σήμερα από τους ρωσικούς βομβαρδισμούς στην πόλη Μικολάιφ, στη νότια Ουκρανία, δήλωσε σήμερα ο δήμαρχος της πόλης.
"Χτυπήθηκαν κτίρια κατοικιών και εκπαιδευτικά ιδρύματα", έγραψε στο Telegram ο Ολεξάντρ Σένκεβιτς, ο οποίος πρόσθεσε πως διασώστες εργάζονται στα σημεία των πληγμάτων.
5 months ago the #RussianArmedForces attacked the building of the #Mykolaiv RSA. Almost 2 months, we investigated this case and managed to identified responsible for the attack, which is a #war crime on our opinion.
??We will publish the investigation tomorrow. @CST_echo ?? pic.twitter.com/gMMEFNTj4m— Truth Hounds (@hounds_truth) August 29, 2022
Νωρίτερα ο περιφερειακός κυβερνήτης Βιτάλι Κιμ είχε πει πως η πόλη δεχόταν σφοδρά πυρά επιβεβαιώνοντας αργότερα πως σκοτώθηκαν άνθρωποι.
Το Reuters δεν μπορεί προς το παρόν να επιβεβαιώσει την πληροφορία.
The Russians tried to strike at the bridge across the Ingulets in Nikolaev. There were many civilians on the bridge, including a bus. Fortunately, the rocket fell a few meters from the bridge. The number of affected fish needs to be clarified.#Ukraine#Mykolaivpic.twitter.com/EFuExhtv8d— Special Kherson Cat ?????? (@bayraktar_1love) August 29, 2022