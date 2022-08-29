Quantcast
Ουκρανία: Δύο άνθρωποι σκοτώθηκαν από του ρωσικούς βομβαρδισμούς στο Μικολάιφ, σύμφωνα με τον δήμαρχο

19:26

Δύο άνθρωποι σκοτώθηκαν και πέντε τραυματίστηκαν σήμερα από τους ρωσικούς βομβαρδισμούς στην πόλη Μικολάιφ, στη νότια Ουκρανία, δήλωσε σήμερα ο δήμαρχος της πόλης.

"Χτυπήθηκαν κτίρια κατοικιών και εκπαιδευτικά ιδρύματα", έγραψε στο Telegram ο Ολεξάντρ Σένκεβιτς, ο οποίος πρόσθεσε πως διασώστες εργάζονται στα σημεία των πληγμάτων.

Νωρίτερα ο περιφερειακός κυβερνήτης Βιτάλι Κιμ είχε πει πως η πόλη δεχόταν σφοδρά πυρά επιβεβαιώνοντας αργότερα πως σκοτώθηκαν άνθρωποι.

Το Reuters δεν μπορεί προς το παρόν να επιβεβαιώσει την πληροφορία.

